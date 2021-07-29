First Army Exercise Forager 21 gets a lift from 36th AS

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers with the 1st Airborne Brigade board a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Forager 21 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. The joint event included more than 150 participants from JGSDF and U.S. Army with the exercise culminating with participants jumping from 36th AS C-130’s over Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

