Team USA poses for a picture after the the closing ceremony in Lahti, Finland on August 1st. This team was composed of reserve service members from three nations, Finland, Denmark and the United States of America. The CIOR MILCOMP is an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations. This competition test reserve service members from allied nations on several core disciplines in teams of three.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 15:55 Photo ID: 6761252 VIRIN: 210801-A-SZ193-318 Resolution: 6094x4063 Size: 4.12 MB Location: FI Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team USA poses for a picture [Image 14 of 14], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.