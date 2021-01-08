Sgt. Morgan Figgs shows his medal

Sgt. Morgan Figgs, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, shows his medal for being the top shooter in the rifle competition during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition in Lahti, Finland on August 1st. The CIOR MILCOMP is an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations. This competition test reserve service members from allied nations on several core disciplines in teams of three.

