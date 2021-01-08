Female competitors pose with their medals earned during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition in Lahti, Finland on August 1st. The CIOR MILCOMP is an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations. This competition test reserve service members from allied nations on several core disciplines in teams of three.

