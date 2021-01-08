The top female team at the 2021 Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition pose for a picture after the closing ceremony in Lahti, Finland on August 1st. This team was composed of reserve service members from three nations, Finland, Denmark and the United States of America. The CIOR MILCOMP is an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations. This competition test reserve service members from allied nations on several core disciplines in teams of three.

