Col. Ryan “MZ” Montanez, 7th Air Force, looks at the map to determine his team's next point during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition in Lahti, Finland on August 1st. Teams were given several different maps and tasked with find control points in the woods. The CIOR MILCOMP is an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations. This competition test reserve service members from allied nations on several core disciplines in teams of three.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 15:54 Photo ID: 6761243 VIRIN: 210801-A-SZ193-053 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.56 MB Location: FI Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Ryan “MZ” Montanez looks at the map to determine his team's next point [Image 14 of 14], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.