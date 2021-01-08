Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Finnish competitor congratulates the third place team [Image 10 of 14]

    A Finnish competitor congratulates the third place team

    FINLAND

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    A Finnish competitor congratulates the third place team representing the United States of America during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition in Lahti, Finland on August 1st. The CIOR MILCOMP is an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations. This competition test reserve service members from allied nations on several core disciplines in teams of three.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 15:54
    Photo ID: 6761248
    VIRIN: 210801-A-SZ193-182
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Finnish competitor congratulates the third place team [Image 14 of 14], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A team representing the United States of America, consults their map
    A team representing the United States of America, consults their map
    1st Lt. Joshua Moeller looks at a target in order to estimate distance
    Maj. James Fink and Sgt. Michael Yarrington carry a weight to the finish
    Col. Ryan “MZ” Montanez looks at the map to determine his team's next point
    Sgt. Morgan Figgs shows his medal
    Maj. Nicole Dallocchio receives her medal
    Female competitors pose with their medals
    Staff Sgt. Devin Crawford receives his medal
    A Finnish competitor congratulates the third place team
    The top female team at the 2021 Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition pose for a picture
    Sgt. 1st Class Shane Price, Staff Sgt. Trevor Thompson and Staff Sgt. Devin Crawford pose with their third place team medals
    All of the competitors from the 2021 Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition pose for a picture
    Team USA poses for a picture

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air force reserve
    army reserve
    CIOR
    orienteering
    CIOR 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT