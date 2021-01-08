All of the competitors from the 2021 Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition pose for a picture after the closing ceremony in Lahti, Finland on August 1st. The CIOR MILCOMP is an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations. This competition test reserve service members from allied nations on several core disciplines in teams of three.

