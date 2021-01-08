Sgt. 1st Class Shane Price, Staff Sgt. Trevor Thompson and Staff Sgt. Devin Crawford pose with their third place team medals

Sgt. 1st Class Shane Price (left), 108th Training Command, Staff Sgt. Trevor Thompson(center), 67th Aerial Port Squadron on the 419th Fighter Wing, and Staff Sgt. Devin Crawford, 108th Training Command, pose with their third place team medals after the the closing ceremony in Lahti, Finland on August 1st. This team was composed of reserve service members from three nations, Finland, Denmark and the United States of America. The CIOR MILCOMP is an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations. This competition test reserve service members from allied nations on several core disciplines in teams of three.

