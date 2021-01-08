Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Shane Price, Staff Sgt. Trevor Thompson and Staff Sgt. Devin Crawford pose with their third place team medals [Image 12 of 14]

    Sgt. 1st Class Shane Price, Staff Sgt. Trevor Thompson and Staff Sgt. Devin Crawford pose with their third place team medals

    FINLAND

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Shane Price (left), 108th Training Command, Staff Sgt. Trevor Thompson(center), 67th Aerial Port Squadron on the 419th Fighter Wing, and Staff Sgt. Devin Crawford, 108th Training Command, pose with their third place team medals after the the closing ceremony in Lahti, Finland on August 1st. This team was composed of reserve service members from three nations, Finland, Denmark and the United States of America. The CIOR MILCOMP is an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations. This competition test reserve service members from allied nations on several core disciplines in teams of three.

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Shane Price, Staff Sgt. Trevor Thompson and Staff Sgt. Devin Crawford pose with their third place team medals [Image 14 of 14], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

