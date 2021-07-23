U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tron Le, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team member prepares an EOD robot to inspect a suspicious vehicle during a routine training course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July, 23, 2021. The threat assessment training course provides the EOD technicians with a logic-based methodology for assessing suspect packages and improvised explosive device scenarios and determining the best courses of action throughout the operation. These response teams typically consist of three to four team members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 03:20
|Photo ID:
|6752976
|VIRIN:
|210723-F-EZ112-0052
|Resolution:
|7153x4774
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
