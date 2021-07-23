EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tron Le, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team member prepares an EOD robot to inspect a suspicious vehicle during a routine training course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July, 23, 2021. The threat assessment training course provides the EOD technicians with a logic-based methodology for assessing suspect packages and improvised explosive device scenarios and determining the best courses of action throughout the operation. These response teams typically consist of three to four team members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

