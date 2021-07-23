An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robot approaches a suspicious vehicle during a routine threat assessment training course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July, 23, 2021. This threat assessment training course provides the EOD technician with a logic-based methodology for assessing suspect packages and improvised explosive device scenarios and determining the best courses of action throughout the operation. These response teams typically consist of three to four team members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 03:20
|Photo ID:
|6752969
|VIRIN:
|210723-F-EZ112-0089
|Resolution:
|6636x4429
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
