    EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse [Image 4 of 9]

    EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robot approaches a suspicious vehicle during a routine threat assessment training course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July, 23, 2021. This threat assessment training course provides the EOD technician with a logic-based methodology for assessing suspect packages and improvised explosive device scenarios and determining the best courses of action throughout the operation. These response teams typically consist of three to four team members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 03:20
    Photo ID: 6752969
    VIRIN: 210723-F-EZ112-0089
    Resolution: 6636x4429
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano
    EOD

