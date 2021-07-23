EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse

An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robot approaches a suspicious vehicle during a routine threat assessment training course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July, 23, 2021. This threat assessment training course provides the EOD technician with a logic-based methodology for assessing suspect packages and improvised explosive device scenarios and determining the best courses of action throughout the operation. These response teams typically consist of three to four team members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

