EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse

Tech. Sgt. Shane Bigham, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team leader releases an EOD robot from the EOD response vehicle during a routine training course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July, 23, 2021. The threat assessment training course provides the EOD technician with a logic-based methodology for assessing suspect packages and improvised explosive device scenarios and determining the best courses of action throughout the operation. The course can be used as an annual refresher, continuation training or for the operator who wants to maintain a fresh skill set. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

