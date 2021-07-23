EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse

Brian Calder, an Explosive and Electronic Technical Solutions team member (right), and Staff Sgt. Jackson Judge, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team member (left), discuss the scene during a routine training course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July, 23, 2021. The threat assessment training incorporated Italian Carabinieri Corps counterparts with the intent to sustain and improve relations and interoperability with host nation partners, as directed by United States European Command and Secretary of the Air Force priorities. The training course can be used as an annual refresher, continuation training or for the operator who wants to maintain a fresh skill set. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

