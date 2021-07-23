Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse [Image 2 of 9]

    EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Brian Calder, an Explosive and Electronic Technical Solutions team member (right), and Staff Sgt. Jackson Judge, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team member (left), discuss the scene during a routine training course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July, 23, 2021. The threat assessment training incorporated Italian Carabinieri Corps counterparts with the intent to sustain and improve relations and interoperability with host nation partners, as directed by United States European Command and Secretary of the Air Force priorities. The training course can be used as an annual refresher, continuation training or for the operator who wants to maintain a fresh skill set. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

