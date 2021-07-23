Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team members discuss the robots approach to the scene during a routine threat assessment training course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July, 23, 2021. EOD responds in teams of three to four members to assess and properly dispose of improvised explosive devices (IED) in scenarios that range from normal suspect packages, under vehicle IEDs, and mail bombs. The remaining time is dedicated to a series of practical exercises where each operator is presented with a realistic scenario from current threats. A verbal assessment of performance is delivered after each evolution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 03:20 Photo ID: 6752974 VIRIN: 210723-F-EZ112-0095 Resolution: 6315x4214 Size: 2.46 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.