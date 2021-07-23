Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse [Image 7 of 9]

    EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team members discuss the robots approach to the scene during a routine threat assessment training course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July, 23, 2021. EOD responds in teams of three to four members to assess and properly dispose of improvised explosive devices (IED) in scenarios that range from normal suspect packages, under vehicle IEDs, and mail bombs. The remaining time is dedicated to a series of practical exercises where each operator is presented with a realistic scenario from current threats. A verbal assessment of performance is delivered after each evolution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 03:20
    Photo ID: 6752974
    VIRIN: 210723-F-EZ112-0095
    Resolution: 6315x4214
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano
    EOD

