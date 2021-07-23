EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tyler Aldridge, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) operations and training section chief and an Italian Carabinieri Corps EOD technician discuss the threat assessment training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July, 23, 2021. This threat assessment training incorporated Italian Carabinieri Corps counterparts with the intent to sustain and improve relations and interoperability with host nation partners. Additionally, the course provides the EOD technicians with a logic-based methodology for assessing suspect packages and improvised explosive device scenarios and determining the best courses of action throughout the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

