EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse

Tech. Sgt. Shane Bigham, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team leader, assists Staff Sgt. Jackson Judge, EOD team member, with a bomb suit during a routine training course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July, 23, 2021. The course can be tailored to focus on improving the individual’s effectiveness, ensuring the safety of their team and that of the general public. The course focuses on ‘Threat Assessment,’ which is separated into theory and practical lessons of instruction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

