EOD Threat Assessment Training Couse

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tron Le, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team member, Staff Sgt. Jackson Judge, EOD team member and Brian Calder, an Explosive and Electronic Technical Solutions team member discuss the robots success in disarming the threat during a routine training course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 23, 2021. This threat assessment training incorporated Italian Carabinieri counterparts with the intent to sustain and improve relations and interoperability with host nation partners. The remaining time is dedicated to a series of practical exercises where each operator will be presented with a realistic scenario from current threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

