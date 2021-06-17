Airman 1st Class Brandon Johnson, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance journeyman, checks the pressure gauge on a water storage tank June 16, 2021 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Checking the pressure gauge ensures that the distribution system is providing adequate pressure to the farthest customer in the system and is still able to meet mission needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 04:00 Photo ID: 6744548 VIRIN: 210617-F-XN600-1567 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 21.29 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.