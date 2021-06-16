Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution

Senior Airman Matthew Ketterling, 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron bioenvironmental engineering journeyman, pours Colisure into a water sample to ensure that it is consumable June 16, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. To meet water quality standards, bioenvironmental runs multiple tests on our water such as Colisure. Colisure is a reagent that allows Bioenvironmental to identify the presence of E.coli and total coliforms in drinking water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

