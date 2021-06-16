Senior Airman Matthew Ketterling, 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron bioenvironmental engineering journeyman, collects water samples to test for bacteria and chemicals June 16, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Ketterling went to multiple locations to test various water samples to declare the water safe for base personnel to consume. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)
Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
