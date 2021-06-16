Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution [Image 4 of 8]

    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Matthew Ketterling, 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron bioenvironmental engineering journeyman, collects water samples to test for bacteria and chemicals June 16, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Ketterling went to multiple locations to test various water samples to declare the water safe for base personnel to consume. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution

    Water
    airman
    readyAF
    379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering
    379th Expeditionary Medical Operations

