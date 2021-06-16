Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution

Members from the 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron collect water samples June 16, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th EMDOS Bioenvironmental flight is continuously testing water samples on the installation to ensure there isn’t any bacteria or other chemicals that can make base personnel sick and was part of the process to deem the water at AUAB potable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

