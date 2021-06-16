Senior Airman Matthew Ketterling, 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron bioenvironmental engineering journeyman, pours a Chlorine Reagent into a water sample June 16, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The sample was then put into a colorimeter which reads the color of the water to identify how much chlorine is present. These were done to ensure the water is meeting the standards necessary for potable water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 03:59
|Photo ID:
|6744543
|VIRIN:
|210616-F-XN600-1146
|Resolution:
|5838x3897
|Size:
|11.02 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
LEAVE A COMMENT