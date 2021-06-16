Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution [Image 6 of 8]

    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Matthew Ketterling, 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron bioenvironmental engineering journeyman, collects water samples at the Blachford-Preston Complex dining facility June 16, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Multiple test must be run at various locations to ensure the water is safe for consumption. On average, bioenvironmental tests for approximately 190 properties and chemicals in AUAB’s water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 04:00
    Photo ID: 6744546
    VIRIN: 210616-F-XN600-1215
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 19.84 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water
    airman
    readyAF
    379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering
    379th Expeditionary Medical Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT