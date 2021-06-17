Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution [Image 5 of 8]

    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Brandon Johnson, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water & fuel systems maintenance journeyman, collects a daily water sample to ensure quality standards are being met June 16, 2021 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th ECES treats the water to make it safe for consumption. As part of his daily checks, Johnson tests the water to ensure it has been treated properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 04:00
    Photo ID: 6744545
    VIRIN: 210617-F-XN600-1476
    Resolution: 5803x3874
    Size: 10.45 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution
    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water
    airman
    readyAF
    379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering
    379th Expeditionary Medical Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT