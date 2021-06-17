Airman 1st Class Brandon Johnson, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water & fuel systems maintenance journeyman, checks the levels of water storage tanks June 16, 2021 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Checking these storage tanks ensures the levels meet consumer demands and the infrastructure can handle the increased consumption of water from the filtration systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 04:00 Photo ID: 6744547 VIRIN: 210617-F-XN600-1528 Resolution: 5332x3560 Size: 12.52 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Testing enables innovative AUAB water solution [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.