PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen from the 21st Medical Group practice radio etiquette during a training exercise at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 8, 2021. Airmen learned how to properly respond and relay important information through the radios. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 13:16
|Photo ID:
|6743312
|VIRIN:
|210807-F-CN389-1009
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.99 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint training to refine skills [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
