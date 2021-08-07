Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint training to refine skills [Image 2 of 8]

    Joint training to refine skills

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – A litter used by Airmen from the 21st Medical Group during training with U.S. Army combat medic specialists from Fort Carson’s 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 8, 2021. The purpose of the training was to go back to the basics through familiarization with litter carrying and radio etiquette. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 13:10
    Education and Training

    medical training
    USAF
    USSF
    P-S GAR

