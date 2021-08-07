Joint training to refine skills

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Dayna Taylor, combat medic specialist with the 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, Fort Carson, Colorado, gives Airmen instructions on proper litter-carrying techniques during training at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 8, 2021. The combat medic specialists taught Airmen how to communicate effectively while carrying a patient on a litter in stressful environments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

