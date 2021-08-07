PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Dayna Taylor, combat medic specialist with the 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, Fort Carson, Colorado, gives Airmen instructions on proper litter-carrying techniques during training at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 8, 2021. The combat medic specialists taught Airmen how to communicate effectively while carrying a patient on a litter in stressful environments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 13:15
|Photo ID:
|6743310
|VIRIN:
|210807-F-CN389-1005
|Resolution:
|5887x3342
|Size:
|9.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint training to refine skills [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
