Joint training to refine skills

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Army Spc. Jamie Herrera, 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, explains proper radio etiquette to members of the 21st Medical Group during combat training at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 8, 2021. During training, Airmen learned how to properly respond and relay important information through the radios. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

