Joint training to refine skills

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen from the 21st Medical Group train with U.S. Army combat medic specialists from Fort Carson’s 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, on proper litter-carrying techniques and radio etiquette at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 8, 2021. The mission of the 21st MDG is to provide support to power global operations by cultivating a thriving team through developing resilient and agile professionals who optimize medically ready forces, deliver trusted care and community health support. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

