PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Dayna Taylor, combat medic specialist with the 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, Fort Carson, Colorado, instructs Airmen from the 21st Medical Group on the importance of proper technique and procedure of litter carrying at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 8, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 13:16 Photo ID: 6743314 VIRIN: 210807-F-CN389-1010 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 12.38 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint training to refine skills [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.