Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint training to refine skills [Image 7 of 8]

    Joint training to refine skills

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen from the 21st Medical Group secure a patient onto a litter during training at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 8, 2021. About 300 21st MDG Airmen participated in the day-long training. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 13:16
    Photo ID: 6743313
    VIRIN: 210807-F-CN389-1013
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint training to refine skills [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint training to refine skills
    Joint training to refine skills
    Joint training to refine skills
    Joint training to refine skills
    Joint training to refine skills
    Joint training to refine skills
    Joint training to refine skills
    Joint training to refine skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Education and Training

    TAGS

    medical training
    USAF
    USSF
    P-S GAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT