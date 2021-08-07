PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen from the 21st Medical Group secure a patient onto a litter during training at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 8, 2021. About 300 21st MDG Airmen participated in the day-long training. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)
|07.08.2021
|07.21.2021 13:16
|6743313
|210807-F-CN389-1013
|6016x4016
|12.18 MB
|US
This work, Joint training to refine skills [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
