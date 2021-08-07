Joint training to refine skills

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen from the 21st Medical Group practice litter carrying during training at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 8, 2021. The training is the beginning of the transition from COVID-19 response back to regular operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)
|07.08.2021
|07.21.2021 13:15
|6743311
|210807-F-CN389-1004
|5878x3580
|10 MB
|US
|1
|0
