Col. Col. Benjamin Cleghorn, of the 141 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade commander, stands at the end of a line of shooter as he fires his M9 pistol during the General George S. Patton Match portion at the Annual North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match at the Camp Grafton Training Center firing complex, near McHenry, North Dakota, July 11, 2021. (U.S. National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 10:54 Photo ID: 6734037 VIRIN: 210711-Z-WA217-1045 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 6.74 MB Location: CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, ND, US Hometown: JAMESTOWN, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 14 of 14], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.