2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match

North Dakota National Guard Soldiers and Airmen run into position to fire M9 pistols during the General George S. Patton Match portion at the Annual North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match at the Camp Grafton Training Center firing complex, near McHenry, North Dakota, July 11, 2021. Staff Sgt. Evan Messer, of the 815th Engineer Construction Company, is the top individual marksman and the 119th Wing Alpha Team is the top team in the 2021 contest. 76 personnel participated on 18 teams, with 39 novice shooters, firing M9 pistols and M4 rifles this year. (U.S. National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

