2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match

Senior Master Sgt. Wade Swenson, the 119th Wing marksmanship team program coordinator, right, and Capt. Benjamin Jechorek, of the 131 Military Police Battalion, take a knee to review targets at the Annual North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match at the Camp Grafton Training Center firing complex, near McHenry, North Dakota, July 9, 2021. Swenson is the 119th Wing marksmanship program coordinator. 76 personnel participated on 18 teams, with 39 novice shooters, firing M9 pistols and M4 rifles this year. (U.S. National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

