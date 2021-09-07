2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match

Sgt. Andrew Maley, of the 817th Engineer Company (SAPPER), aims an M9 pistol as he prepares to fire at a target at the Annual North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match at the Camp Grafton Training Center firing complex, near McHenry, North Dakota, July 9, 2021. Maley is one of five current shooters from the state that have earned the distinguished marksmanship badge in both rifle and pistol. 76 personnel participated on 18 teams, with 39 novice shooters, firing M9 pistols and M4 rifles this year. (U.S. National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

