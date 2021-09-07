Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 2 of 14]

    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match

    CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Senior Master Sgt. Wade Swenson, the 119th Wing marksmanship team program coordinator, prepares to shoot an M4 rifle on the range at the Annual North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match at the Camp Grafton Training Center firing complex, near McHenry, North Dakota, July 9, 2021. Swenson is the 119th Wing marksmanship program coordinator. 76 personnel participated on 18 teams, with 39 novice shooters, firing M9 pistols and M4 rifles this year. (U.S. National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 10:53
    Photo ID: 6734030
    VIRIN: 210709-Z-WA217-1070
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 14 of 14], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

