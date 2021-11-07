Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 12 of 14]

    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match

    CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Evan Messer, of the 815th Engineer Construction Company, fires his M4 pistol from a kneeling position at the Annual North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match at the Camp Grafton Training Center firing complex, near McHenry, North Dakota, July 11, 2021. Messer is the top individual marksman in the 2021 contest. He is one of five current shooters from the state that have earned the distinguished marksmanship badge in both rifle and pistol. 76 personnel participated on 18 teams, with 39 novice shooters, firing M9 pistols and M4 rifles this year. (U.S. National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 10:54
    Photo ID: 6734040
    VIRIN: 210711-Z-WA217-1099
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 14 of 14], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match
    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match
    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match
    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match
    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match
    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match
    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match
    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match
    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match
    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match
    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match
    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match
    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match
    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    ARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT