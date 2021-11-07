Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 8 of 14]

    2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match

    CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Col. Col. Benjamin Cleghorn, of the 141 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade commander, stands at the end of a line of shooter as he prepares to fire his M9 pistol during the General George S. Patton Match portion at the Annual North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General's Combat Marksmanship Match at the Camp Grafton Training Center firing complex, near McHenry, North Dakota, July 11, 2021. (U.S. National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

