Col. Col. Benjamin Cleghorn, of the 141 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade commander, stands at the end of a line of shooter as he prepares to fire his M9 pistol during the General George S. Patton Match portion at the Annual North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General's Combat Marksmanship Match at the Camp Grafton Training Center firing complex, near McHenry, North Dakota, July 11, 2021. (U.S. National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 10:54
|Photo ID:
|6734036
|VIRIN:
|210711-Z-WA217-1040
|Resolution:
|3016x4528
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 NDNG Annual Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 14 of 14], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
