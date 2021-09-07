Triple Nickel F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21

A weapons load crew member assigned to the 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit resets a triple ejector rack on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during Thracian Star 21 at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, during exercise Thracian Star 21, July 9, 2021. Thracian Star 21 is a Bulgaria air force-led operational and tactical level live-fly field training exercise from July 9-23, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 07.09.2021
Location: GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BG