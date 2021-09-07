Triple Nickel F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21

An F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief assigned to the 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit inspects a U.S. Air Force F-16 during exercise Thracian Star 21 at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, July 9, 2021. Thracian Star 21 aims to enhance the ability to rapidly forward deploy, sustain operations, and work in coordination with partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
555th FS F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21
