Triple Nickel F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21

An F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief assigned to the 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit performs maintenance on a U.S. Air Force 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 during exercise Thracian Star 21 at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, July 9, 2021. Thracian Star 21 is a multilateral training exercise with the Bulgarian air force that increases operational capacity, capability and interoperability with Bulgaria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 07.09.2021
Location: GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BG