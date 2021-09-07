An F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief assigned to the 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit performs maintenance on a U.S. Air Force 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 during exercise Thracian Star 21 at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, July 9, 2021. Thracian Star 21 is a multilateral training exercise with the Bulgarian air force that increases operational capacity, capability and interoperability with Bulgaria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6730086
|VIRIN:
|210709-F-ZR251-1597
|Resolution:
|3312x1863
|Size:
|311.53 KB
|Location:
|GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Triple Nickel F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
555th FS F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21
LEAVE A COMMENT