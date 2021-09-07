Triple Nickel F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21

Four 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members carry an LAU-131 rocket pod after servicing a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, July 9, 2021. Thracian Star 21 missions will include offensive counter air and defensive counter air protection of high value assets, and close air support in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

