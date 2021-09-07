An avionics technician assigned to the 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit carries a hose at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, July 9, 2021. The 555th Fighter Squadron is participating in exercise Thracian Star 21, a Bulgarin air force-led exercise aiming to maximize interoperability, combat effectiveness and survival awareness while operating in a dynamic high-threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6730087
|VIRIN:
|210709-F-ZR251-1550
|Resolution:
|4757x3175
|Size:
|998.8 KB
|Location:
|GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Triple Nickel F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
555th FS F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21
