Triple Nickel F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21

An avionics technician assigned to the 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit carries a hose at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, July 9, 2021. The 555th Fighter Squadron is participating in exercise Thracian Star 21, a Bulgarin air force-led exercise aiming to maximize interoperability, combat effectiveness and survival awareness while operating in a dynamic high-threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

