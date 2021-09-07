Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Triple Nickel F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21 [Image 9 of 9]

    Triple Nickel F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21

    GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BULGARIA

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon lands after arriving at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, for Bulgarian air force-led exercise Thracian Star 21, July 9, 2021. Participation in multinational exercises such as Thracian Star 21 enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries during times of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Triple Nickel F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    555th FS F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21

    ThracianStar21

    F16
    StrongEurope
    AlliedStrong
    ReadyForces
    THS21
    ThracianStar

