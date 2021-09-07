Triple Nickel F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21

An F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief assigned to the 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit tightens a wire on a tire during exercise Thracian Star 21 at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, July 9, 2021. Missions during Thracian Star 21 include offensive counter air and defensive counter air, protection of high value assets, and close air support in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

