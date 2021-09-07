Triple Nickel F-16s arrive in Bulgaria for Thracian Star 21

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chiefs assigned to the 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit replace an F-16 tire during exercise Thracian Star 21 at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, July 9, 2021. More than 150 personnel and eight F-16s assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron are participating in Thracian Star 21, a Bulgarian air force-led, multilateral training exercise, aimed to enhance the ability to rapidly deploy to remote locations and provide credible force to assure stability for the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

