BTC: the lifeline of the AOR

Staff Sgt. Cullen Sullivan, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician, packs ice over blood products to keep them cool July 1, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Sullivan prepared the box for shipment by first placing dry ice in the box, then carefully packing the blood products, and finally laying a bag of wet ice on the top in order to keep the items between one and ten degrees Celsius. These blood products are shipped across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, to be used for improvised explosive device blast and/or projectile injuries, gunshot wounds, COVID-19 critical patients, and trauma patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

