BTC: the lifeline of the AOR

Staff Sgt. Rachel Rhoads, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron blood transshipment center NCO in charge, scoops dry ice into a bucket July 1, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The dry ice is used to keep blood products between one and ten degrees Celsius while they are shipped to various locations, across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, with unfavorable heat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

